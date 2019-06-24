The story appears on
June 24, 2019
UN chief against escalation
United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres warned yesterday it is essential to avoid “any form of escalation” in the Gulf as tensions continue to rise following the shooting down of an unmanned US drone this week by Iran.
“The world cannot afford a major confrontation the Gulf,” Guterres said on the sidelines of the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon. “Everybody must keep nerves of steel.”
Guterres’ comments come a day after US President Donald Trump said he would impose new sanctions on Iran.
On Thursday, an Iranian missile destroyed a US Global Hawk surveillance drone. The airplace where the incident happened is controversial.
