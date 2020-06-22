UN human rights body stands up to racism

Home » World

The United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution strongly condemning the continuing racially discriminatory and violent practices perpetrated by law enforcement agencies against Africans and people of African descent.

The resolution, in particular, condemned police brutality that led to the deaths of American George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, and other people of African descent.

The resolution, adopted by consensus without a vote in the 47-member UN body, also deplored the recent incidents of excessive use of force and other human rights violations by law enforcement officers against peaceful demonstrators defending the rights of Africans and people of African descent.

The resolution asked the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a report on systemic racism, violations of international human rights law, and abuses against Africans and people of African descent by law enforcement agencies.

The report will contribute to accountability and redress for victims, said the resolution, calling on all states and relevant stakeholders to cooperate in the preparation of the report.

The resolution also asked the High Commissioner to examine government responses to peaceful anti-racism protests, including the alleged use of excessive force against protesters, bystanders and journalists.

Many journalists have reported being attacked while doing their job in the US, with some estimates going as high as “148 arrests or attacks” in the US between May 26 and June 2.

The resolution came in the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25. The 46-year-old African-American died during an arrest after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Videos from security cameras and made by witnesses later became public. Since then, protests in response to Floyd’s death, and more broadly to police brutality, spread across the United States and took place in some other countries.

The resolution was adopted after an urgent debate on racially inspired human rights violations, systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests.