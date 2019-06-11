UN watchdog’s nuclear program worry

Home » World

The UN atomic watchdog’s chief said yesterday he was worried about rising tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and called for de-escalation through dialogue.

Washington has ratcheted up pressure on Tehran over what it sees as its nefarious role in the region. It has tightened already punishing economic sanctions and deployed an aircraft carrier to the Middle East.

Tehran responded by threatening to abandon some restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by its landmark 2015 deal with major powers, which also lifted international sanctions.

“I am worried about increasing tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue,” International Atomic Energy Agency chief Yukiya Amano said in a speech to a meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors.

Amano said he hoped “that ways can be found to reduce current tensions through dialogue.”