US, Japan trade deal

PRESIDENT Donald Trump yesterday said he and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had agreed on the principles of a trade deal that would probably be signed next month in New York.

Trump’s Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the deal would open up markets to over US$7 billion worth of goods and covered agriculture, industrial tariffs and digital trade.

The US president said Abe agreed that Japan would buy excess US corn. Abe said of the “potential” purchase of US corn that such purchases would be carried out by the private sector.