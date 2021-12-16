US adds DJI on blacklist

Home » World

THE United States will add eight Chinese companies, including the world’s largest commercial drone manufacturer DJI Technology Co Ltd, to an investment blacklist this week, the Financial Times reported yesterday.

The US Treasury will put the companies on its “Chinese military-industrial complex companies” blacklist today because of their alleged involvement in surveillance of the Uyghur Muslim minority, the FT report said, citing two people briefed on the move.

US investors are barred from taking stakes in companies on the list, which currently cites around 60 firms.

A DJI spokesperson declined to comment but directed Reuters to the company’s statement when it was added to the US Commerce Department’s “Entity List” a year ago. It prohibited the company from buying or using US technology or components.

The other companies added to the list are image-recognition software firm Megvii, supercomputer manufacturer Dawning Information Industry, facial recognition specialist CloudWalk Technology, cyber security group Xiamen Meiya Pico, artificial intelligence company Yitu Technology and cloud computing firms Leon Technology and NetPosa Technologies.