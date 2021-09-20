US boosts deportation flights of stranded migrants

Home » World

The United States said on Saturday it would ramp up deportation flights for thousands of migrants who flooded into the Texas border city of Del Rio, as authorities scramble to alleviate a burgeoning crisis for President Joe Biden’s administration.

The migrants who poured into the city, many of them Haitian, were being held in an area controlled by US Customs and Border Protection beneath the Del Rio International Bridge, which carries traffic across the Rio Grande river into Mexico.

Video footage showed thousands of people under and around the bridge and more walking across the river, clutching their belongings.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano told reporters there were over 14,000 migrants “waiting to be detained.” He added that both local and federal authorities were dispatching personnel, buses and aircraft as part of the operation.

The port of entry at Del Rio has been temporarily closed, and traffic is being rerouted to relieve the bottlenecks that had formed at the bridge.

Homeland Security said it would “secure additional transportation to accelerate the pace and increase the capacity of removal flights to Haiti and other destinations in the hemisphere within the next 72 hours.”

The statement also said the Biden administration was taking action to “reduce crowding and improve conditions for migrants on US soil,” and working with “source and transit countries in the region.”

Texas Republicans seized on the crisis to lash out at Biden.

Senator Ted Cruz blasted the president on Twitter, stating that: “Nobody who actually sees what’s happening can think the inhumane Biden policies make sense.”

Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales meanwhile tweeted that “we’re seeing the situation rapidly deteriorate in real time.”

“Border patrol agents are doing everything they can but it’s clear they need more support and they need it NOW.”

The CBP has dispatched 400 additional personnel to “improve control of the area,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement, unveiling its plans to contain the situation.