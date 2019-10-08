US businesswoman tight-lipped over Johnson link

Home » World

US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri repeatedly refused to answer questions yesterday about whether she had an intimate relationship with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London.

The Sunday Times has reported that when Johnson was mayor he failed to declare close personal links to Arcuri, who received thousands of pounds in public business funding and places on official trade trips.

Speaking to ITV, Arcuri said she had bonded with Johnson, who was mayor of the British capital from 2008-2016, over classical literature, that they discussed French philosopher Voltaire and shared a love of William Shakespeare.

However, asked repeatedly whether she had an affair with Johnson or intimate relations with him, Arcuri either sidestepped the question or openly refused to answer.

“I really am not going to answer that question,” Arcuri told ITV. “It’s really categorically no one’s business what private life we had or didn’t have.

“And categorically more important, Boris never ever gave me favoritism. Never once did I ask him for a favor. Never once did he write a letter of recommendation for me.”

Asked about the allegations, Johnson has said everything was done with full propriety and that there was no interest to declare. When asked for comment yesterday, he said: “I have really said everything I want to say about that.”

The Greater London Authority has referred Johnson to Britain’s police watchdog for potential investigation.

The GLA said the allegations were that Johnson had a friendship with Arcuri and as a result of that friendship allowed her to participate in trade missions and receive sponsorship.

The crime of misconduct carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Labour’s John McDonnell, said Johnson had a duty to declare his friendship with Arcuri.

“Regardless of the exact nature of his relationship, it is clear that she and Boris Johnson were close,” McDonnell said. “The prime minister is unfit for office.”