US cops to search Tesla for data logs

Home » World

TEXAS police will serve search warrants on Tesla Inc to secure data from a fatal vehicle crash, a senior officer said on Monday, after CEO Elon Musk said company checks showed the car’s Autopilot driver assistance system was not engaged.

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, said evidence including witness statements clearly indicated there was nobody in the driver’s seat of the Model S when it crashed into a tree, killing two people, on Saturday night.

Herman said a tweet by Musk on Monday afternoon, saying that data logs retrieved by the company so far ruled out the use of the Autopilot system, was the first officials had heard from the company.

“If he is tweeting that out, if he has already pulled the data, he hasn’t told us that,” Herman said. “We will eagerly wait for that data.”

The crash is the 28th Tesla accident to be investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.