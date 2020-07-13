US hits back at France with 25% tariff hike

Home » World

The Trump administration has announced additional duties of 25 percent on French cosmetics, handbags and other imports valued at US$1.3 billion in response to France’s digital services tax, but will hold off implementing the move for up to 180 days.

The US Trade Representative’s office said on Friday delaying the start of the tariffs would allow further time to resolve the issue, including through discussions in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The decision also reflected France’s agreement to defer collection of its 3 percent tax on digital services.

The US move follows a US Section 301 probe, which concluded the French tax discriminates against US tech firms such as Google, Facebook and Apple.

France and other countries view digital service taxes as a way to raise revenue from the local operations of big tech companies which they say profit enormously from local markets while making only limited contributions to public coffers.

The US$1.3 billion worth of goods is part of a list first published by the US in December.