The story appears on
Page A10
May 6, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
US threat no deterrent to Turkey
Turkey yesterday dismissed US threats of sanctions if it went ahead with a Russian missile purchase, saying it would not renege on a pledge to Moscow.
Washington has warned its NATO ally for months that Ankara’s adoption of Russian S-400 missile technology alongside US F-35 fighters would pose a threat to the jets and endanger Western defence.
The US has said it will halt a joint F-35 program with Turkey if it acquires the Russian missile defence system. A US law furthermore provides for sanctions on any country concluding arms deals with Russian companies.
“The US threats of sanctions shows that they don’t know Turkey,” Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said. “The decision on the S-400 has been taken. Once a pact has been signed, one’s word given, Turkey respects it.”
Ankara said the first deliveries of the S-400 are scheduled for June or July.
