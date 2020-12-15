Advanced Search

December 15, 2020

US told to stop politicizing trade and economic issues

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 15, 2020 | Print Edition

THE United States should stop the erroneous practice of politicizing economic and trade issues and stretching national security concepts to suppress foreign businesses, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks after Nasdaq said last week it would remove shares of four Chinese companies from indexes it maintains in response to a US government order restricting purchases of these shares. China’s capital market enjoys improved openness day by day, making it easier for international investors to choose and buy stocks of Chinese enterprises. Being excluded from some indexes will not impair these enterprises’ ability to attract and receive investment from international investors, Wang said.

He stressed that China opposes the wanton suppression of Chinese companies by the United States.

