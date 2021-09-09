US$31m-worth of supplies for Afghanistan

Home » World

CHINA has decided to urgently provide 200 million yuan (US$30.96 million) worth of grains, winter supplies, vaccines, and medicines to Afghanistan according to the needs of the Afghan people.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the announcement yesterday when attending the first meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries in Beijing via video link.

Wang said China has decided to donate 3 million vaccine doses to the Afghan people in the first batch. China is also ready to provide more anti-epidemic and emergency materials to Afghanistan under the China-South Asian Countries Emergency Supplies Reserve.

“After security and other conditions are met, China is willing to help Afghanistan build projects that help to improve people’s livelihood,” Wang added.

He said the United States and its allies have more of a duty to supply economic and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan than any other country. They should help Afghanistan’s positive development while respecting its sovereignty and independence.

He also called on the Taliban to cut ties with all extreme terrorist forces and take measures to crack down on them.

“All parties should strengthen intelligence sharing and border control cooperation to catch and eliminate terrorist groups that have sneaked in from Afghanistan,” in order to ensure regional security and stability, Wang said.

China shares a land border with Afghanistan, where the Taliban on Tuesday named a new government. The Islamist militant group retook control of Afghanistan last month as US-led foreign forces were ending a 20-year presence in the country.

Afghanistan also shares borders with Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Wang said neighboring countries should take the lead in guiding the Taliban to “build a broad and inclusive political structure, pursue a moderate and stable domestic and foreign policy” and “draw a clear line with terrorist forces.”

Earlier yesterday, a foreign ministry spokesperson said China attaches importance to the Taliban’s announcement of the formation of a caretaker government in Afghanistan.

“This has ended the more than three weeks of anarchy in Afghanistan and is a necessary step toward Afghanistan’s restoration of order and post-war reconstruction,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

China’s position on the Afghanistan issue is consistent and clear, said Wang Wenbin, adding that China upholds a policy of non-interference, respects Afghanistan’s sovereign independence and territorial integrity, and supports the Afghan people in choosing a development path that suits their national conditions.

China stands ready to maintain communication with Afghanistan’s new government and leaders, he said.