Ukraine: Going from satire to reality?

Home » World

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has no political experience, but that’s no problem for the people of Ukraine who have already seen that working for him.

In a striking example of fiction morphing into reality, the 41-year-old comedian and actor seems set to take the top office for real, following in the footsteps of the man he plays in a wildly popular television series — an ordinary teacher who becomes an unlikely president and succeeds in bringing the country together.

Zelenskiy took a commanding lead against the incumbent in Sunday’s presidential election, putting him in a strong position for the runoff in three weeks’ time.

“This is only the first step toward a great victory,” Zelenskiy said after the vote.

His easygoing manner and snappy talk on the campaign trail strongly resembled his character in “Servant of the People” — a schoolteacher catapulted into the presidential seat after a student’s video of him blasting official corruption goes viral. The TV series that premiered in 2015 painted a grotesque satirical picture of Ukraine’s officialdom, complete with easily recognizable parodies of serving politicians. It has been immensely popular, attracting up to 20 million viewers in the nation of 42 million.