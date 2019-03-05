Vatican to open wartime Pius archives

Home » World

Pope Francis said yesterday that he has decided to fully open the Vatican’s secret archives on the wartime pontificate of Pope Pius XII, something which Jews have been seeking for decades.

Some Jews have accused Pius, who reigned from 1939 to 1958, of turning a blind eye to the Holocaust during World War II by not speaking out forcefully. The Vatican has said Pius worked quietly behind the scenes to save Jews, and also so as to not worsen the situation for many, including for Catholics in parts of Nazi-occupied Europe.

The archives will open on March 2, 2020, Francis announced in a speech to members of the Vatican’s Secret Archives. He said “the Church is not afraid of history,” adding Pius’ legacy had been treated with “some prejudice and exaggeration.”

The American Jewish Committee, one of the world’s leading Jewish groups, welcomed the move. “For more than 30 years, the AJC has called for the full opening the Holy See’s Secret Archives from the period of World War II,” said Rabbi David Rosen, the AJC’s international director of interreligious affairs.