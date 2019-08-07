Victoria’s Secret signs up its first trans model

Home » World

Victoria’s Secret has hired Valentina Sampaio as its first transgender model, her agent said yesterday, as the struggling lingerie brand seeks to modernize its image.

Daniel Robson at Premier Model Management in London confirmed the Brazilian model had signed a contract with Victoria’s Secret, but declined to comment further.

Sampaio posted a backstage Instagram photo of herself in a white dressing gown on a shoot this week, with the hashtags #diversity and #new #vspink #campaign, referring to Pink, the brand launched in 2002 aimed at younger women.

Victoria’s Secret, famed for the jewel-encrusted bras and dazzling “angel” wings worn by supermodels at its annual fashion show, is battling falling sales as more women shift to cheaper bralettes and sports bras. The decision follows a backlash against comments last year by marketing chief of parent company L Brands, Ed Razek, that he would not use trans or plus-size models “because the show is a fantasy.”