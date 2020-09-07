Video plea from dying man barred by Facebook

Home » World

Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically assisted death and who wanted to show what he expects will be a painful end to his life after he announced that he was stopping all food and drink.

Prostrate on his bed, Alain Cocq posted video of himself on Friday after taking what he said would be his last liquid meal. “I know the days ahead are going to be very difficult,” he said. “But I have taken my decision and I am serene.”

In a letter this week which Cocq also posted, Macron said French law forbade him from granting his request for the “right to leave with dignity,” with a medically-assisted death.

Cocq, a 57-year-old former plumber, suffering from a long-term and incurable degenerative illness, had planned to subsequently live broadcast the end of his life that he expects will follow within days of his decision to stop all food, liquids and medicines.

But a message on his account on Saturday said that Facebook has blocked him from posting videos until Tuesday. The company confirmed the blockade.

“Our hearts go out to Alain Cocq and those who are affected by this sad situation,” it said in a statement.

“While we respect his decision to draw attention to this complex and difficult issue, based on the guidance of experts, we have taken steps to keep Alain from broadcasting live, as we do not allow the depiction of suicide attempts.”