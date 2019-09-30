The story appears on
Villagers die in Afghan airstrikes
An overnight airstrike by US-led forces in the eastern Afghanistan killed at least five civilians, local villagers said yesterday.
The villagers carried the bodies of the dead to the province’s capital of Ghazni, chanting, “Death to Ashraf Ghani, death to America.”
The day before, Afghanistan’s President Ghani had called on Afghans to participate in presidential elections, despite widespread violence and political uncertainty following the collapse of US-Taliban peace talks earlier this month to end America’s longest war.
Ahmad Khan Serat, spokesman for Ghazni’s police chief, said dozens of people marched from the Khoja Omari district to bring the five bodies to local authorities in the regional capital.
The US military in Kabul confirmed yesterday that airstrikes in the nearby Khoja Omari and Khogyani districts killed 11 Taliban fighters but did not confirm civilian casualties.
