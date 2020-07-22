WHO sees COVID-19 Africa surge

Home » World

The World Health Organization has voiced alarm at the spread of COVID-19 in Africa, warning that South Africa’s surging numbers could be a “precursor” for outbreaks across the continent.

“I am very concerned right now that we are beginning to see an acceleration of disease in Africa,” WHO’s emergencies chief Michael Ryan told a virtual press conference.

Until recently, Africa had remained relatively unscathed by the pandemic compared to the surging numbers seen in other parts of the world.

With more than 15,000 deaths and close to 725,000 cases, the continent remains the world’s second least affected after Oceania.

But the situation has become increasingly worrying, particularly in South Africa.

The country, which over the weekend saw its death toll from the coronavirus pass the 5,000 mark and which has registered well over 350,000 infections, is by far Africa’s hardest-hit.

But Ryan warned the situation there could be seen as “a warning” for what the rest of the continent might have in store.

“While South Africa is experiencing a very, very severe event, I think it is really a marker of what the continent could face if urgent action is not taken to provide further support,” he said.