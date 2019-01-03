War victims demand Japan firm’s assets

Home » World

South Korean plaintiffs in a World War II forced labor court case against Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp have applied to seize some of Nippon Steel’s Korean assets, their lawyers said yesterday.

The application for the asset seizure, if approved by the court, could further strain South Korea’s already frosty bilateral relations with Japan over the issue.

Japan denounced a South Korean Supreme Court ruling in October that Nippon Steel should pay 100 million won (US$90,500) to each of four South Koreans to compensate them for suffering forced labor during the war.

The Japanese government said all wartime reparations were dealt with in a 1965 treaty that had normalized ties between the two neighbors.

The South Korean plaintiffs applied to a district court on December 31 for the seizure of Nippon Steel’s shares in a Korea-based joint venture with steelmaker POSCO.

“We express strong regret for Nippon Steel’s careless and inhumane attitude, which has not shown any willingness to carry out the ruling for the plaintiffs, who have fought to remedy the violation of their rights for some 70 years,” the lawyers said in a statement.

Nippon Steel owns a 30 percent stake in POSCO-Nippon Steel RHF Joint Venture, known as PNR, and its 2.34 million shares are worth about 11 billion won, South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported.

The lawyers did not say how much the plaintiffs were seeking. A spokeswoman for Daegu District Court confirmed the application for asset seizure had been submitted.