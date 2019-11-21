The story appears on
Page A11
November 21, 2019
Related News
What’s for dinner? Ask your robot
Cooking robots and tastier recipes: Japanese electronics giant Sony yesterday launched a new artificial intelligence unit they hope will change the way we cook and eat.
The new research arm, Sony AI, will operate in Japan, Europe and the United States and also focus on the traditional areas of gaming, imaging and sensor equipment, as well as “gastronomy.”
The firm that produced the PlayStation franchise and the “Spider-man” movie series is the latest multinational tech company wanting a piece of the pie in the food business, where data is increasingly driving new dishes to pique the palate.
“AI and robotics will not replace chefs. We are aiming to offer new tools to expand their creativity,” said Sony spokesman Shinichi Tobe.
“The field of food requires a study of molecular structures. By using AI and its analytical capacity, we can create new things.”
