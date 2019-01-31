Whole lot of trouble with rocket

Home » World

A DEFECT has been discovered on part of a Russian rocket that is due to launch next month carrying satellites into orbit for US startup OneWeb.

The Russian Soyuz is scheduled to blast off from Guiana Space Centre carrying the first satellites into space for Virginia-based OneWeb, which plans to create a worldwide Internet service using a network of 900 satellites.

A tiny perforation has reportedly been found in one of the upper stage’s pipes.

The damage had possibly been caused during transportation.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos said preparations for the flight were continuing as planned.

“During pre-start operations, various problems can be uncovered which are resolved before a space rocket’s takeoff,” a spokesman for Roscosmos said.