The story appears on
Page A11
May 30, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Wi-Fi legal in Cuba
Cuba is legalizing private Wi-Fi networks and the importation of equipment like routers, eliminating one of the world’s tightest restrictions on Internet use. The measure announced by state media yesterday provides legal status to thousands of Cubans who created homemade digital networks with smuggled equipment that was illegal but generally tolerated.
