Wisconsin carnage suspect was out on bail

THE man accused of deliberately driving his car into a crowded Milwaukee-area Christmas parade over the weekend, killing five people and injuring dozens of others, was suspected in an earlier domestic disturbance, police said on Monday.

The suspect, Darrell Brooks, 39, was arrested near the scene of Sunday’s vehicular attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and faces five counts of first-degree homicide, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said.

In addition to the five people killed — ranging in age from 52 to 81 — another 48 were injured, including six children who remained hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

Among the victims were members of a parade group calling themselves the “Dancing Grannies,” according to a statement posted on Facebook.

Thompson said the motive for the attack was still a mystery but that it was clear the suspect had acted intentionally.

“He drove right through the barricades and the officers,” Thompson told a briefing, adding the authorities had ruled out terrorism as a motive. Sue Opper, the Waukesha County district attorney, said the suspect was believed to have acted alone.

Police were not pursuing Brooks when he plowed into the parade, but one officer fired shots to try to stop the sports utility vehicle, the police chief said.

“Minutes after the incident occurred, I responded to the scene,” Thompson said. “And what I saw out of chaos and tragedy was heroes — first responders in the community coming together and working together on triaging victims.”

The FBI was assisting local police in their investigation.

Brooks has a criminal history and was recently released on US$1,000 bail, an amount the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office called “inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges” against him. Brooks was charged on November 5 with obstructing an officer, battery, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping.

Around the time of Sunday’s carnage, police also had received a complaint of a domestic disturbance involving Brooks and a knife but were unable to respond because they were preoccupied with the parade, Thompson said.

“Was there an initial complaint of a knife being involved? Yes,” he said. “Do we know if there actually was one there? We don’t.”

The Children’s Wisconsin hospital officials said at a briefing they treated 18 children, including six who remained in critical condition and three in serious condition on Monday.