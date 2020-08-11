The story appears on
World pledges US$295m to help a nation in crisis
World leaders on Sunday pledged more than 250 million euros (US$295 million) for disaster-struck Lebanon, with the emergency aid to be delivered “directly” to a population reeling from the deadly port blast in Beirut.
Fifteen government leaders took part in a virtual conference hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and the UN, pledging solidarity with the Lebanese people and promising to muster “major resources” in the coming days and weeks.
A joint statement issued after the meeting in which representatives of nearly 30 countries as well as the EU and Arab League participated, did not mention a global amount.
But Macron’s office said the total figure of “emergency aid pledged or that can be mobilized quickly” amounts to 252.7 million euros, including 30 million euros from France. He was the first world leader to visit the former French colony after the devastating explosion of a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate.
The UN said US$117 million will be needed for an emergency response over the next three months, for health services, emergency shelter, food distribution and programs to prevent fight COVID-19.
