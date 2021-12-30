The story appears on
Page A11
December 30, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Wreckage of WWII sub discovered
Greek divers have discovered the wreckage of an Italian submarine 80 years after it was sunk by the Allied Forces in the Aegean Sea during World War II.
The Jantina, which had sailed from the Greek island of Leros with 48 sailors on board, sank on July 5, 1941, after being hit by torpedoes fired by British submarine HMS Torbay.
She was discovered last month by Kostas Thoctarides, one of Greece’s best-known divers, and his team, south of the island of Mykonos at a depth of 103 meters using a remotely operated underwater vehicle, the ROV Super Achilles, which carried out a detailed visual inspection of the wreckage.
“Naval history is like a puzzle, and this is part of that puzzle,” Thoctarides said. “The confrontation of two submarines is a rare naval event.”
Jantina’s identity was verified using records from Italy’s Naval History Office, he said.
She is the fourth submarine located and identified by maritime expert Thoctarides.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.