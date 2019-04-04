The story appears on
April 4, 2019
Yacht at center of 1MDB scandal to be sold
Malaysia’s government said yesterday that a luxury yacht allegedly bought with money stolen from a troubled state investment fund will be sold to casino operator Genting Berhad for US$126 million, half its original price.
Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said the Admiralty Court approved the sale of the Equanimity, which has lavish amenities including a helicopter landing pad, plunge pool, gymnasium and a cinema. Genting will pay up by end of April, making it the “highest recovery to date” for the government from the scandal.
US investigators say the US$250 million yacht was bought with funds diverted from the 1MDB fund by fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, believed to be a key figure in the international laundering of US$4.5 billion from 1MDB. The yacht was seized by Indonesian authorities off Bali island last year.
(AP)
