‘Yellow vests’ get violent with media
French media and reporters’ organizations denounced attacks on journalists by “yellow vest” anti-government protesters and called for better protection after a series of incidents this weekend.
Paris police fired water cannon and tear gas to push back demonstrators from around the Arc de Triomphe monument on Saturday, in the ninth straight weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms.
Journalists covering the protests are increasingly becoming a target for the demonstrators.
In the western city of Rouen, LCI television reporters were attacked by a group of protesters. One of the security agents working with the TV crew was beaten while he was on the ground and had his nose broken. Footage was widely shared on social media.
In Paris, an LCI reporter was pushed to the ground as demonstrators tried to take away her camera, the station said, adding that it will take legal action against the attackers.
Several other stations, including BFM TV and franceinfo, yesterday showed images of reporters being hassled or pushed around during Saturday’s marches. Reporters without Borders Secretary-General Christophe Deloire called on authorities to act.
