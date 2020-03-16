Yellow-vest protests continue as virus spreads

Home » World

French security forces fired tear gas and clashed with anti-government “yellow vest” protesters demonstrating in Paris on Saturday in defiance of a ban on mass gatherings aiming to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a televised address to the nation on Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron announced school closures and urged people to avoid close contact for fear of spreading the virus that has killed 79 people in France and infected more than 3,600.

On Friday, the government banned all gatherings of more than 100 people. Paris police already turned down requests for protesters to convene at sensitive sites, including the Champs Elysees where there were violent clashes between security forces and protesters almost a year ago to the day.

“It’s Saturday, demonstration day. Some people think that the coronavirus won’t touch them and refuse to respect the advice,” said a riot police officer in front of a heavily armed vehicle blocking the road that leads to the presidential palace.

Central Paris was locked down earlier, with police searching bags over concerns protesters would seek to return to the Champs Elysees. The police cordon had been eased by lunchtime.

Hundreds of protesters, some wearing protective medical masks, marched early on Saturday from Montparnasse train station, chanting anti-Macron slogans. By mid-afternoon, tensions had grown.

Riot police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowds, and clashed with protestors as about 2,000 security forces were deployed across to manage the situation.

“The security forces are currently pushing back a portion of the cortege composed of determined individuals, who are trying to continue in a direction that has not been declared,” a spokesperson for the Paris police said, adding that 25 people had been arrested.

The protesters, named after the high-visibility jackets they wear, were holding a 70th consecutive Saturday of action. The movement emerged late in 2018, triggered by fuel tax increases, and swelled into a revolt against Macron’s government.

While protests are now much smaller, anger at Macron’s government remains, and Saturday’s demonstration served as a reminder to the president a day before local elections.

Sunday’s vote is important for Macron, with opponents angered by his plans to reform the French pension system.