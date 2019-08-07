Youth ‘threw boy, 6, from 10th story’

Home » World

A 6-YEAR-OLD French boy thrown off a 10th-floor viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern gallery has suffered a broken spine, legs and arm, a court heard yesterday.

The boy, who was visiting London with his family when the incident happened on Sunday, also has bleeding to the brain, prosecutor Sian Morgan told the court at a hearing for the 17-year-old alleged assailant.

The British teenager, who was arrested at the scene, appeared at Bromley Youth Court in southeast London yesterday after being charged with attempted murder.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spoke only to confirm his name and address.

Police have said the victim’s condition is no longer life-threatening.

“The injured boy remains in a stable but critical condition in hospital with his family, who continue to be supported by officers,” a police statement said. The alleged assailant is due to appear in court again tomorrow.