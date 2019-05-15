Advanced Search

May 15, 2019

Zarif in New Delhi after India eyes other importers as US waiver ends

Source: AP | 00:12 UTC+8 May 15, 2019 | Print Edition

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif met with his Indian counterpart in New Delhi, days after India decided to follow United States restrictions on buying Iranian oil.

India’s Foreign Ministry said Zarif held discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on issues of mutual interest, including the evolving situation in Afghanistan. It didn’t give any details.

Iran is the third-largest oil supplier for India after Iraq and Saudi Arabia. India bought 23.6 million tons of Iranian oil in the financial year ending in March 2019.

Put into a difficult situation by US pressure, India said it would buy crude oil from other major oil-producing countries to protect its interests.

In November, the US granted a six-month waiver to India and seven other countries to continue importing oil from Iran. The waiver ended early this month.

