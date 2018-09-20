China welcomes inter-Korean consensus

Home » Nation

CHINA welcomed the consensus reached yesterday between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and South Korea to improve ties, ease military tensions and advance the denuclearization process and peace talks on the Korean Peninsula.

“China, as a close neighbor, always supports the efforts of the north and south of the peninsula to improve their ties and push forward reconciliation and cooperation through dialogue and consultation,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing, commenting on the Pyongyang summit between leaders of the DPRK and South Korea.

The DPRK’s top leader Kim Jong Un and visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take additional steps toward making the Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons and threats of armed conflict.

China welcomes the consensus and appreciates the efforts of both sides to this end, Geng said. It is the shared aspiration of the people on the peninsula and across the region to realize peace and prosperity, as well as reconciliation and cooperation.

China hopes that the two sides will continue to implement the consensus, endeavor to promote interaction and cooperation, and play a positive role in achieving a political solution to the peninsula issue as well as lasting peace in the region, the spokesman added.