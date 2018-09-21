Xi: Focus reforms on real problems

Home » Nation

XI Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, yesterday called for focusing reforms on solving practical problems.

Xi, also Chinese president, made the remarks while presiding over the fourth meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform, which he heads.

Both the importance and difficulty of reforms lie in implementation, he said.

Saying that conditions are increasingly favorable for carrying out reforms and focusing on implementation, the Chinese leader called for putting more energy and efforts into implementation and focusing reforms on solving real problems.

The meeting approved a number of policy documents:

— a document on promoting high-quality development;

— a document on establishing more effective mechanisms for coordinated regional development;

— measures on supporting pilot free trade zones’ efforts to deepen reform and innovation;

— a guideline on improving regulation of systematically important financial institutions;

— a document on reforming and improving the national vaccine regulation system;

— a document on integrating systems of planning to make national development plans play a better role of strategic guidance;

— a document on promoting the alignment of small farmers with the development of modern agriculture.

More efforts should be made to formulate policies that promote high-quality development in important areas, including manufacturing, high-tech industries, service and infrastructure, and public services, and to put protecting the people’s interests at a more prominent position, said a statement released after the meeting in Beijing.

More effective mechanisms for coordinated regional development should be set up by sticking to the new development philosophy, giving play to comparative advantages of each area, and narrowing the regional development gap, the statement said.

Pilot free trade zones should be granted more power to reform and further open up, as well as given policy support to create a good environment for investment, boost trade facilitation, and make financial innovation serve the real economy, the statement added.

Policies should be clarified to put in place institutional arrangements for identifying, regulating and dealing with systematically important financial institutions, it said.

On vaccine regulation, strong measures should be adopted to enforce strict market access, strengthen market supervision, improve logistics and delivery, standardize vaccination management, eradicate regulation loopholes, and crack down on acts violating laws and regulations, the statement said.

More efforts should also be made to set up a policy system to support the development of small farmers, boost their level of organization, and improve their production and operation capabilities, to transform them from traditional small farmers into modern ones, according to the statement.