Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

September 19, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

National disaster

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 19, 2018 | Print Edition

Nigeria has declared a national disaster after severe flooding left about 100 people dead across 10 states, the country’s main relief agency said yesterday.

Heavy seasonal rains have caused the Niger and Benue rivers to burst their banks, inundating communities, farms and trapping tens of thousands of people in their homes. The Kogi state capital, Lokoja, lies at the confluence of both rivers and has been virtually submerged because of the rising waters. More rains were forecast yesterday.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿