Home » World

Nigeria has declared a national disaster after severe flooding left about 100 people dead across 10 states, the country’s main relief agency said yesterday.

Heavy seasonal rains have caused the Niger and Benue rivers to burst their banks, inundating communities, farms and trapping tens of thousands of people in their homes. The Kogi state capital, Lokoja, lies at the confluence of both rivers and has been virtually submerged because of the rising waters. More rains were forecast yesterday.