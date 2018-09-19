The story appears on
Page A9
September 19, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
National disaster
Nigeria has declared a national disaster after severe flooding left about 100 people dead across 10 states, the country’s main relief agency said yesterday.
Heavy seasonal rains have caused the Niger and Benue rivers to burst their banks, inundating communities, farms and trapping tens of thousands of people in their homes. The Kogi state capital, Lokoja, lies at the confluence of both rivers and has been virtually submerged because of the rising waters. More rains were forecast yesterday.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.