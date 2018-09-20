Record settlement

Home » World

The Catholic church in New York has reached a record US$27.5 million settlement with four men who said they were sexually abused as children, attorneys said on Tuesday.

The Diocese of Brooklyn, one of the city’s boroughs, agreed to pay the four, who were sexually abused between 2003 and 2009 by their religion teacher, their lawyers said. Each of the victims, who were between 8 and 12 years old at the time, will get US$6.87 million.