The story appears on
Page A6
August 15, 2019
Free for subscribers
1 killed in landslide
A LANDSLIDE in Chongqing Municipality about 3am yesterday has left one person dead and six others missing, according to rescuers.
The landslide of about 70,000 cubic meters of mud and rocks hit Siwan Village in Chengkou County. The search and rescue are still underway.
Local authorities evacuated villagers.
Heavy rain or storms hit the southwestern region last week, causing flooding, flash floods and landslides.
