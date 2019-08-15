1 killed in landslide

Home » Nation

A LANDSLIDE in Chongqing Municipality about 3am yesterday has left one person dead and six others missing, according to rescuers.

The landslide of about 70,000 cubic meters of mud and rocks hit Siwan Village in Chengkou County. The search and rescue are still underway.

Local authorities evacuated villagers.

Heavy rain or storms hit the southwestern region last week, causing flooding, flash floods and landslides.