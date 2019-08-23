10 die as rain, mudslides hit Sichuan

Home » Nation

Ten people are dead and 27 missing after heavy downpours and mudslides battered a county in the southwestern Sichuan Province, local authorities said yesterday.

One missing person in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, was confirmed dead, according to the emergency management bureau of Aba.

As of yesterday afternoon, 27 people remained missing after seven were found earlier in the day, said the bureau. The county police authorities have released names of the missing, calling on the public to help find them.

Regions in Wenchuan received rain of up to 65 millimeters on Tuesday, with eight towns being ravaged by flooding and mudslides.

The prefecture has sent 1,630 rescue workers to search for the missing and trapped people after the rain-triggered disasters. Over 90 percent of residents in Wenchuan were affected. More than 100,000 people require evacuation and emergency assistance.

Flooding and mudslides have damaged roads and bridges, and destroyed and inundated over 2,200 houses. They also destroyed drinking water pipelines running more than 115 kilometers, affecting more than 58,000 people.