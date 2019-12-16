Advanced Search

December 16, 2019

10 held over fire

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 16, 2019 | Print Edition

Ten people were detained for a forest fire which broke out early this month in southern China’s Guangdong Province, local authorities said on Saturday. The fire started in a mountain area in Foshan City on December 5 and spread across 800 hectares due to strong winds. It was put out on December 9 with no causalities reported. The public security department of Gaoming District of Foshan said in a statement that the fire was caused by a drilling project carried out by an engineering company. A total of 10 people involved in the incident have been detained. Further investigation is underway.

