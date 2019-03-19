11 held for accident

Home » Nation

Eleven people were arrested for their roles in a deadly mine accident that killed 22 people in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The people’s procuratorate of Xilingol League, where the accident happened, said the suspects were charged with causing a major work safety accident. The accident occurred on February 23 when a shuttle vehicle lost control and crashed into the side of a tunnel in a lead, zinc and silver mine under Yinman Mining Company in the West Ujimqin Banner. An investigation showed the vehicle was illegally purchased online, bypassed safety checks and was overloaded.