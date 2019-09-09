11th Ethnic Games opens in Zhengzhou

Home » Nation

CHINA’S 11th Ethnic Games opened in Zhengzhou, the capital city of central China’s Henan Province, last night.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, officially declared the Games open.

More than 7,000 athletes from 34 delegations from around China, including from Taiwan Province, will compete in 17 traditional sports encompassing 140 full events and 194 exhibition events during the 9-day Games, which end on September 16.

All equestrian competitions were held in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia two months ago. For the first time, the Games have been held in a city of the nation’s central province. The event is also the highest-level sporting gala ever held in Henan.

An impressive opening ceremony highlighted China’s rich multicultural fabric, where different cultures enrich one another in harmony. A favorite of those in the stadium was Twelve Muqam, which is a Uyghur traditional art form combining songs, dances, folk and classical music.

One of the biggest cheers of the evening came were for local former Olympic Games winners Jia Zhanbo and Sun Tiantian, who carried torches and jogged to the “door of solidarity.”

China’s Ethnic Games aims to promote harmony and cultural blending among China’s 56 ethnic groups.