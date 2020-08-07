The story appears on
1,215-year-old tombstone
A 1,215-year-old tombstone was discovered in north China’s Hebei Province, according to the local cultural relics protection department.
The tombstone, dating back to the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), was found in Fucheng County.
It 37 centimeters long and 35 cm wide and bears a 697-character inscription about the tomb owner surnamed Zheng, who was a military official in the Tang Dynasty.
The find provides important material for the study of culture, customs and other features of the time.
