1.2m hectares of forest

Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has turned nearly 1.2 million hectares of marginal farmland into forests by the end of 2018.

The regional forestry department said over the past 20 years, more than 1.7 million rural residents from more than 423,000 households benefited from the project. So far, nearly 13.5 billion yuan (US$1.95 billion) has been invested in the project in Xinjiang. The forest coverage rate and vegetation coverage rate of grassland have increased steadily, the green space has expanded and the desert area has been reduced by nearly 40,000 square kilometers during the period.