The story appears on
Page A6
June 13, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
1.2m hectares of forest
Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has turned nearly 1.2 million hectares of marginal farmland into forests by the end of 2018.
The regional forestry department said over the past 20 years, more than 1.7 million rural residents from more than 423,000 households benefited from the project. So far, nearly 13.5 billion yuan (US$1.95 billion) has been invested in the project in Xinjiang. The forest coverage rate and vegetation coverage rate of grassland have increased steadily, the green space has expanded and the desert area has been reduced by nearly 40,000 square kilometers during the period.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.