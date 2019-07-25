13 dead, 32 missing after landslide

Home » Nation

THE death toll has risen to 13 after a landslide hit southwest China’s Guizhou Province late on Tuesday, local authorities said yesterday.

As of 5:15pm yesterday, 13 people had been found dead, another 11 were rescued, and an estimated 32 remained missing. Rescue work is still underway.

Rescue forces will never give up hope and will spare no effort in their search and rescue work, said the emergency rescue leadership.

At about 9:20pm on Tuesday, a landslide lashed a village in Shuicheng County of Liupanshui City, burying 21 houses. More than 50 people were living in the affected area when the landslide struck, according to rescuers.

Zhao Qingqiang, Shuicheng’s county head, said that investigations were being carried out with the utmost care and precision in the landslide-affected areas, while relocation work was proceeding smoothly.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said yesterday that it immediately activated an emergency response for the landslide and sent a work team to the site to assist the local government in disaster relief.

The ministry called for intensified geological and meteorological monitoring to prevent secondary disasters, and efforts to ensure the safety of rescuers.

Guizhou issued a top-level geological hazard emergency response at 11am yesterday.

China allocated 30 million yuan (US$4.35 million) of disaster relief funds for the province.

The funds, allocated by the ministries of finance and emergency management, will be used to support the search, rescue and relocation of victims, as well as other disaster relief work, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on its website yesterday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out efforts in rescue and relief work.

Xi stressed strengthened disaster prevention measures and protection of people’s lives and property safety.

In an instruction, Xi demanded all-out efforts in searching for those trapped in the landslide, rescuing those injured, properly settling those affected, and consoling families of victims.

He stressed adopting a scientific approach to rescue operations, strengthening disaster monitoring and guarding against secondary disasters.

Noting that heavy rainfall in some parts of the country has posed hidden risks of natural disasters, Xi asked local authorities and relevant departments to strengthen disaster prevention and early warnings in the spirit of maximal responsibility for the people to ensure the safety of their lives and property.

Premier Li Keqiang, in a separate instruction, also required uttermost efforts in reducing casualties and guarding against new geological disasters and secondary disasters.

Li ordered the Ministry of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Natural Resources to guide and assist local authorities in their rescue work, and stressed strengthened prevention measures for disasters, including mountain torrents, landslides and mudslides.

Following the instructions, the ministries have sent a joint working group to guide rescue and disaster relief work, while the National Health Commission has dispatched an emergency medical team to the disaster areas.

The provincial and municipal governments have organized emergency relief, public security, natural resources, health and other rescue forces to carry out on-site search and rescue.

Currently, nearly 1,000 professional rescuers, including firefighters, medical workers and traffic police, are searching the site for the missing.

“We started the rescue work as soon as we arrived at the site around 5am yesterday,” said Gou Zhong, leader of a rescue team.

Gou said rescuers are equipped with life-detection instruments and camera-based detectors.

The volume of the landslide is estimated to be more than 2 million cubic meters.

So far, more than 20 large-scale excavators and over 100 rescue vehicles have been sent to the site.

Rescuers also set up more than 100 tents to help with the rescue work. Relief goods including food and medicine have also been sent to the site.

Another landslide struck a construction site in a village in Hezhang County, Guizhou Province, at around 4pm on Tuesday, leaving one dead and six others missing, according to the county government.