14 held in HK for involvement in 2019 unrest

Home » Nation

THE Hong Kong police said they arrested 14 people on Saturday for their involvement in several unauthorized assemblies during the unrest in 2019.

The arrested, aged between 24 and 81, include 12 males and two females suspected of violating Hong Kong’s Public Order Ordinance by organizing and taking part in the unauthorized assemblies on the Hong Kong Island and Kowloon on August 18, October 1 and October 20, 2019, the police said at a media briefing on Saturday afternoon.

Five of them were also suspected of making announcement about unauthorized public processions on September 30 and October 19, 2019.

According to reports by Hong Kong media, the arrested include Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, Martin Lee Chu-ming and Albert Ho Chun-Yan, the major instigators of the Hong Kong riots.

The arrested have been or will be prosecuted with relevant charges, and are scheduled to appear before a court on May 18. Some of those arrested on Saturday were later released on bail.

The cases are being followed up by the Regional Crime Unit of Hong Kong Island Region, the police said, adding that the police operation is ongoing and more people may be arrested.

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday refuted US politicians who openly attempted to exonerate anti-China troublemakers in Hong Kong.

“We urge the US politicians to abide by basic norms governing international relations, and immediately stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs.”

It also expressed firm opposition to the unwarranted remarks by a British Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson and some other politicians on the arrests.

This is the second time in less than two months that Lai has been arrested by the Hong Kong police for his role in the riots.

Lai was arrested on February 28 and charged with “knowingly participating in unauthorized assembly” and “criminal intimidation.”

A spokesman for the HKSAR government’s Security Bureau said on Saturday that the latest arrests were made based on evidence from investigations and strictly according to the laws in force.