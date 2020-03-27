Advanced Search

March 27, 2020

14-day quarantine for all overseas city arrivals

Source: Shanghai Daily | 07:29 UTC+8 March 27, 2020 | Print Edition

FROM 6pm yesterday, all overseas arrivals to the city must undergo 14-day quarantine to prevent coronavirus transmission, Shanghai’s COVID-19 prevention and control authorities said.

Inbound diplomats and personnel involved in important economic activities and trade, scientific research and technology cooperation will follow other regulations, it added.

Previously, only travelers who had visited 24 badly hit countries in the two weeks before their arrival had to go into quarantine.

(Hu Min)

