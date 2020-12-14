The story appears on
Page A7
December 14, 2020
152,000 punished for graft
More than 152,000 Chinese officials were punished for violating frugality rules in the first 10 months of the year, according to statistics by anti-graft body.
The officials were involved in over 105,000 cases, according to the Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.
The punished officials included 530 at the prefecture or equivalent level and 8,416 at the county or equivalent level. Authorities investigated over 42,000 cases of hedonism and extravagant conduct, such as giving or accepting gifts, misusing public funds for banquets and awarding unauthorized allowances or bonuses.
