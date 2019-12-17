The story appears on
December 17, 2019
17 students among 31 arrested
HONG Kong police said yesterday that students accounted for more than half of the people arrested during the violent incidents that happened on Sunday.
There were 17 students among the 31 arrested on Sunday, Hong Kong police said. Concerns have been on the rise as an increasing number of young people, in particular students, were involved in violent incidents. Since June 9, the police have arrested a total of 6,105 people, in which almost 40 percent were students.
