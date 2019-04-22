Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

April 22, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

2 Chinese killed in explosions

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 22, 2019 | Print Edition

TWO Chinese nationals were confirmed killed in a series of explosions in Sri Lanka yesterday, the Chinese embassy in Colombo said.

Earlier information from the embassy said that four Chinese nationals were injured in the multiple church and hotel explosions that ripped through the island nation on the Easter Sunday.

The Chinese embassy activated an emergency response mechanism immediately after the blasts, and embassy officials have visited the injured who were in hospital for treatment.

Security has been beefed up in Sri Lanka as the government imposed a curfew from 6pm yesterday to 6am today.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿