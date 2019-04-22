2 Chinese killed in explosions

Home » Nation

TWO Chinese nationals were confirmed killed in a series of explosions in Sri Lanka yesterday, the Chinese embassy in Colombo said.

Earlier information from the embassy said that four Chinese nationals were injured in the multiple church and hotel explosions that ripped through the island nation on the Easter Sunday.

The Chinese embassy activated an emergency response mechanism immediately after the blasts, and embassy officials have visited the injured who were in hospital for treatment.

Security has been beefed up in Sri Lanka as the government imposed a curfew from 6pm yesterday to 6am today.