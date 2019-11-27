2 charged for murder committed in 2003

Home » Nation

TWO suspects involved in a high-profile murder case in central China’s Hunan Province have been arrested and prosecuted, with 19 public servants punished for sheltering their crimes, authorities said yesterday.

Ten of the public servants were arrested for suspected crimes and transferred to judicial organs, according to the province’s office involved in the crackdown on gang crime, and the Huaihua municipal committee of the Communist Party of China.

During a crackdown campaign against gang-related crime, an organized crime group led by Du Shaoping was busted in April.

Du’s gang was later found to be involved in the murder of Deng Shiping, a staff member of a local middle school, whose remains were found buried under the school’s playground on June 20 this year.

Deng’s case made national headlines with reports claiming that police had harbored suspects and failed to investigate his disappearance at the time.

The case was listed as a major case by the authorities.

An investigation found that Du, a laid-off worker, was contracted to build a playground for the local middle school in 2001. During the construction, Du was dissatisfied with Deng, who oversaw the quality of the construction.

Du and his companion Luo Guangzhong killed Deng on January 22, 2003 and buried him under the playground, according to the investigation.

Du and Luo both confessed to the murder.

After the murder, Du’s uncle Huang Bingsong, who was the principal of the school, sheltered the two by seeking help from local public security officers and other public servants.

The punished public servants, including local Party committee members, government officials, police officers, school staff members and a procurator, were found guilty of dereliction of duty or other violations of discipline and law.

A total of 13 members of Du’s gang were also arrested and prosecuted for suspected crimes including illegal detention, affray and forced transactions.

The case is currently being handled by judicial organs.