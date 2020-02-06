The story appears on
February 6, 2020
2 cruise ship travelers placed in quarantine
THOUSANDS of passengers and crew on two cruise ships in Asian waters were placed in quarantine for the new coronavirus yesterday as airlines, car manufacturers and other global companies counted the cost of the fast-spreading outbreak.
About 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a liner anchored off Japan after health officials said that 10 people aboard had tested positive for the virus.
Passengers on the Diamond Princess posted pictures online of officials in masks and gowns conducting health checks. “This is not a good situation,” British passenger David Abel said in a video posted to Facebook.
In Hong Kong, 3,600 passengers and crew were confined to their ship docked in the city for tests after three people on board had tested positive earlier.
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways asked its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave, saying conditions were as grave now as during the 2009 financial crisis.
American Airlines and United Airlines said they would suspend flights to and from Hong Kong after this week, a step that would leave no US carriers flying to the Asian financial hub.
