2 detained Americans out on bail

CHINA said yesterday that two US citizens who were placed under criminal detention in late September have been released on bail and are awaiting trial on charges of illegally moving people across the country’s borders.

Alyssa Peterson and Jacob Harlan, who worked for US-based education company China Horizons, were detained in eastern China late last month and have been in contact with US officials, said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

Geng said public security officials had detained the pair according to the law and that it had notified the US side in a timely manner.

The US embassy in Beijing said it was aware of the detention of two citizens in China.